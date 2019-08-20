EDEN, N.C. — The Eden fire department says a massive explosion that leveled a KFC was caused by an accidental gas leak.

It happened back on July 11 a little after midnight. Rockingham County 911 dispatch got several calls about a possible explosion. They arrived to find the KFC completely destroyed. Just a few hours before the explosion, workers were still in the building preparing for the next day.

Several organizations and departments have been investigating the blast ever since. According to a release, Rockingham County arson task force, the department of alcohol, tobacco, and firearms, and even a private engineering company were all involved in the investigation.

