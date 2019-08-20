EDEN, N.C. — The Eden fire department says a massive explosion that leveled a KFC was caused by an accidental gas leak. 

It happened back on July 11 a little after midnight. Rockingham County 911 dispatch got several calls about a possible explosion. They arrived to find the KFC completely destroyed. Just a few hours before the explosion, workers were still in the building preparing for the next day. 

Several organizations and departments have been investigating the blast ever since. According to a release, Rockingham County arson task force, the department of alcohol, tobacco, and firearms, and even a private engineering company were all involved in the investigation. 

The KFC explosion damaged several nearby businesses like AIA Sweepstakes, Tee To Green Golf Shop and King’s Inn Pizza Parlor.
First responders at the scene of an explosion at a KFC restaurant in Eden.
The blast blew out the windows at the Cricket Wireless store.
