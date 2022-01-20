LIST | School district closings, delays, remote learning for Friday, Jan. 21

School districts are announcing closures, delays, remote learning options due to icy roads.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Gov. Roy Cooper talking about the upcoming winter storm.

School districts are announcing their plans to either close, delay, or operate on a remote learning day for Friday, Jan. 21, with the possibility of snow and slick roads.

As we prepare for more winter weather stay up to date with the latest Triad list of closings.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools was already scheduled to be closed Friday for a teacher workday.

School Closings

Asheboro City Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Remote Learning