LIVE BLOG | March from Burlington to Graham for racial equality

Organizers are calling the March 'A March For Justice.' The march is expected to include several Alamance County organizations and will end at the square in Graham.

Demonstrators plan to march from Burlington to Graham for racial equality Saturday. They are calling for a confederate statue to come down.

Permits from the Graham Police Department are no longer required to demonstrate and Saturday's March is one of the first since a federal judge placed a hold on those permits.

Organizers are calling the March 'A March For Justice.'

The march is expected to include several Alamance County organizations and will end at the square.

Leading the march will be Reverend Greg Drumwright, a Burlington native who has been apart of protests around the country recently.

Drumwright tells WFMY News 2 that march organizers are working with law enforcement in both Burlington and Graham.

SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2020

12:06 p.m. Itinease captures a look at just how many people are marching today in the 'March For Justice' march.

A better look at just how many are matching today. pic.twitter.com/JWksdZy4e2 — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) July 11, 2020

11:43 p.m. The group has started marching with a police escort. Several gathered at the Food Lion parking lot for the March for Justice protest before it began.

The group has started marching with a police escort along the eastbound lanes of Harden Street. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/gAG03JhgZH — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) July 11, 2020

Other Stories: