Greensboro Confederate statue vandalized, removed from Green Hills Cemetery

The City of Greensboro said the Confederate statue was removed after it was found vandalized over the weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Confederate statue has been removed from the Green Hills Cemetery after it was vandalized over the weekend. 

Greensboro police said they received a call about the statue on Friday just after 3:30 p.m. Police said a worker in the cemetery found the statue was vandalized and reported it to police. The worker said they found it toppled over. According to a police report, the victim in the case is the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The city said the statue is being stored and they have reached out to the owners. 

The monument marks the grave of about 300 unknown Confederate soldiers, according to the Commemorative Landscapes of North Carolina DocSouth site.

The Confederate monument was dedicated in 1888.

