Man involved in standoff with police in Greensboro sentenced to 46 years in prison

Randall Gray Stoneman was sentenced to prison after being convicted of charges in connection to a standoff.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man who investigators said was involved in a shootout with police after he barricaded himself in a house was sentenced to 46 years in federal prison.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said in April of 2020, Randall Gray Stoneman, 52, barricaded himself in a house on Boxer Lane and shot at law enforcement officers during an hours long standoff. They said he was armed with two Remington 12-gauge shotguns, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Colt .223 caliber semiautomatic rifle, ammunition, and wearing a ballistic vest.

Investigators said the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Greensboro Police Detectives recovered four boxes of ammunition, 58 additional live rounds, and 36 spent rounds, and marijuana following the standoff.

He was convicted of knowingly possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, possessing firearms in furtherance of that offense, possessing firearms after a previous felony conviction, and possessing body armor after having been convicted of a crime of violence.

Stoneman was also ordered to serve concurrent two-year, three-year, and five-year terms of supervised release after he completes his sentence. He must also pay a special assessment of $400.