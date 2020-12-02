GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating an aggravated assault after they say a man was shot inside his car.
Police say they responded to Moses Cone Hospital shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. A gunshot victim walked inside the hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the unidentified man was shot in his lower leg while inside a vehicle at an unspecified location. He was listed in fair condition.
Police say no suspect information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
