GREENSBORO, N.C. — At a forum in January, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced the department would be hosting several meetings with the community in coming months.

The first of that series of meetings is being held Tuesday night at Barber Park Events Center.

The Greensboro Police Department says the meetings will bring discussion about how police and the public can work together to make communities safer.

Senior leaders with the police department will also be at the meetings to hear directly from the community.

The public will get the opportunity to meet commanding officers and have a chance to discuss public safety issues in their neighborhoods.

The community will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns about safety. The police department says this will help spark ideas on how police and residents can address those issues.

RELATED: Brian James sworn in as new Greensboro Police Chief

Greensboro Police Department Due to below freezing temperatures tonight, there is a White Flag ac... tivation for tonight. The IRC, YWCA, and Urban Ministry will be extending hours and providing additional resources.

Here's when and where the rest of the meetings will happen:

February 13 - Lindley Recreation Center - 2907 Springwood Dr. 27403

February 20 - Brown Recreation Center - 302 E Vandalia St. 27406

February 25 - Glenn McNairy Branch Library - 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd

February 27 - Leonard Recreation Center - 6324 Ballinger Rd. 27410

March 5 - Central Library - 219 N. Church St. 24701

March 10 - Peeler Recreation Center - 1300 Sykes Ave. 27405

March 12 - Griffin Recreation Center - 5301 Hilltop Rd. 27407

The police department says residents and business owners are encouraged to attend the meetings and share their thoughts.

The meetings start at 6:30 pm and are expected to end by 8 p.m.

RELATED: 'Fairness. Equity. Respect. Dignity for all' | Greensboro community talks future with new police chief

OTHER STORIES:

Guilford County Schools announces February 17 as make-up day for most students

Purse-snatcher targeting unattended shopping carts at Triad grocery stores, deputies say

He made a dating app where he's the only guy allowed. He got a girlfriend!

Deadly tractor-trailer crash kills 1, injures 3 others

Few showers this afternoon. An isolated storm possible

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775