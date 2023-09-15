Marshall USA breaks ground at PTI, plans for 240 jobs

Marshall USA will hire 240 people next year, along with creating a dedicated recruitment program for veterans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sights and sounds of growth are hard to miss at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

"We stand on the shoulders of giants, and the decisions that were made 10, 20, even 50 years ago have led to our ability to be here today," said PTI Airport Authority Executive Director, Kevin Baker.

Marshall USA is the latest company to put roots down at PTI. Construction on the new Boom Supersonic facility is also under way.

Marshall Aerospace is based in the UK and their newly formed US company will specialize in the maintenance and repair of military-grade cargo planes such as the C-130.

"Marshall USA is the newly formed US entity which is going to allow us to provide even more capabilities to our US customers," said Ken Loy, President of the newly formed Marshall USA.

By next summer the company will look to hire more than 200 employees from mechanics to HR.

Loy says mechanics will train at the Marshall headquarters in the UK.

"They can learn the skills, learn the policies, procedures, the standards in which we operate, and then be able to adapt those here for operations in the United States," said Loy.

Marshall USA will also create a dedicated recruitment for veterans.

Offering those who served in the armed forces a good, high-paying job.

"Being a military veteran myself, I know how important it is to transition from the military service to a civilian workforce.>

Local leaders are looking forward to bringing more skilled jobs to the Triad.

"Having Marshall here builds on our tradition of that only aviation, but advanced manufacturing, a place to our strengths," said Congresswoman Kathy Manning.

"What we seen over the past decade is growth at PTI with the aerospace industry, and I just see that continuing," said State Senator Phil Berger.

Marshall USA is expected to be fully operational in early 2025.