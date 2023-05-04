Chancellor calls NC A&T 'One of the safest universities' despite multiple incidents, including off-campus shooting that killed freshman

North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold Martin says the campus is "one of the safest universities within the UNC system."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old North Carolina A&T freshman died Tuesday night after someone started shooting, less than a mile from the university.

A man is also accused of bringing several guns, ammo and other weapons to campus, late last month.

An on-campus shooting left a car damaged last week and a rumored threat put students on edge.

Chancellor Harold Martin addressed the multitude of safety concerns during a virtual town hall on Wednesday.

Chancellor Martin says North Carolina A&T did not initially alert the campus about the man that brought those weapons onto campus.

The university made the decision to inform students after the media learned about the incident and subsequent arrest.

Most recently, a shooting less than a half-mile from campus killed Deja Reeves, an A&T freshman from Chicago.

A 20-year old woman was also injured. She has been treated and released from the hospital.

Despite these incidents, Chancellor Martin says the campus is still safe.

"We are amongst the safest universities within the UNC system and across the country, I can not stress that enough, the facts bear that out," said Chancellor Martin.

On Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting, friends of Deja Reeves scoured the area, where she was shot, for any of her belongings that were left outside.

Chancellor Martin and Campus Police Chief Jermaine Cherry addressed security concerns at the off-campus housing complex where Reeves was killed.

Reeves was the 4th A&T student killed at in that complex since 2016.

In October of 2022, multiple people were injured and two were killed including Kaneycha Turner and Dudley High School student, Ronaldlee Snipes.

Alisia Dieudonne and Ahmad Campbell were killed in October, 2016.

The Cottages, as they are known, houses both students and non-students just off Lindsay Street.

North Carolina A&T does not own or manage The Cottages.

A&T says they have partnered with Greensboro Police and The Guilford County Sheriff's office to increase security in that area.

"We're doing everything that we can as a university, as a university police department, even though that is not our area and we do not have jurisdiction there," said A&T Campus Police Chief Jermaine Cherry.

The University is also looking into the possibility of buying the cottages.

"If we were to purchase the cottages our most significant assessment is we would most likely demolish the facilities and rebuild something more substantial in that space," said Chancellor Martin.

During the virtual town hall, Chancellor Martin also dispelled rumors that campus police turn the phones off at night. He says that is not true.