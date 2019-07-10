BISCOE, N.C. — A North Carolina Veteran has a lot to celebrate after winning the Cash 5 jackpot on his birthday!

Walker Quick of Biscoe just celebrated his 57th birthday with more than just a slice of cake.

“It feels great!” Quick said. “I found out I won on my birthday. I couldn’t ask for a better gift.”

Quick’s luck turned into good fortune when he stopped at the Ready Mart on South Main Street in Biscoe to buy the Cash 5 ticket. Quick found out the next morning and just couldn’t believe his luck.

“I started shaking,” Quick said. “I couldn’t believe it. I had to check the numbers over and over again to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. I even checked them again this morning before I came here, just to make sure it really happened.”

Quick took home $191,750 after state and federal taxes.

OTHER LOTTERY STORIES

RELATED: Greensboro Woman Wins $200,000 Off $5 Scratch Off

RELATED: 'Thank You, Jesus' | Clemmons Woman Wins $110K Cash 5 Jackpot

RELATED: Arkansas veteran claims $230,000 in lottery’s Natural State Jackpot

RELATED: 'I Wasn't Thirsty Anymore,' Woman Wins $250,000 After Buying Soda and Lottery Ticket

RELATED: 'I Just Felt Drawn To The Ticket' | Winston-Salem Financial Analyst Wins $1M on Scratch-off

RELATED: 'It's All Surreal': NC Special Ed Teacher Wins $1.1M Jackpot on 18th Wedding Anniversary

RELATED: Chances Of You Winning the Lottery vs Chances Of You Asking Where Education Lottery Money Goes

RELATED: Charlotte man wins $300K while out doing a good deed