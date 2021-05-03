Nearly 140 U.S. Airforce staff to arrive in Greensboro Friday to help with mass vaccination clinic

According to officials, the team is capable of administering the allotted 3,000 vaccine shots per day and 21,000 doses per week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A team of nearly 140 from the U.S. Air Force will arrive Friday ahead of the opening of the FEMA vaccination site in Greensboro.

The federal mass vaccination clinic which is located at the Four Seasons Town Centre opens up on Wednesday, March 10.

Along with a drive-up section of the clinic, there is also an indoor clinic on the second level of the mall.

According to officials, the team is capable of administering the allotted 3,000 vaccine shots per day and 21,000 doses per week.

Around 50 members of the North Carolina National Guard are also assigned to help with the clinic. Some of them could be seen in and around the mall.

Around a dozen large tents have already been set up in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Town Centre. Hundreds of orange cones were also positioned to guide vehicle traffic.

The Community Vaccination Center plans to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week for eight weeks.