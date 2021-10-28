11-year-old Virginia boy has second chance at life thanks to Noah Chambers

11-year-old Trystan Epps now has some of Noah Chambers' organs. Chambers died in a tragic accident in 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — He had a smile many in the Triad will never forget. 11-year-old Noah Chambers was at a church trunk-or-treat event in Guilford County when he was hit by a car and later died.

11-year-old Trystan Epps is now thriving because of Noah and his family's decision to make Noah an organ donor.

"He always has a smile on his face, he's always giggling, he's always laughing. Even on the worst days when he's not feeling his best, he's always in good spirits, he's always in a good mood," Jennifer Epps, Trystan's mom, said.

Trystan was born with rare kidney disorder and a liver disease that caused seizures, high blood pressure and even a stroke. In July 2019, he was put on the transplant wait list. 93 days later, they got the call.

"I asked Trystan are you ready to go get your new batteries and he said yeah, lets go," Epps said.

They refer to his organs as 'batteries.'

For Trystan's life to continue, sadly, this meant another's had to end. That life was Noah Chambers.

"It was an emotional rollercoaster for all of us," Epps said.

The two families met for the first time at a benefit ride back in 2019.

Epps says not only did Noah give her son life, but his family has given them so much love.

In 2019, Noah's father told News 2 this is what Noah would've wanted.

"I'm pretty sure what the purpose of his life was just to help kids because he always loved making kids laugh," Robert Chambers said.

Noah's 'batteries' now powering Trystan and connecting two families in Virginia and North Carolina forever.