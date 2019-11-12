BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — The lights spell out 'Noah' on the roof of their home, and Andrea Stanley and Brian Helton are hoping he sees it from heaven.

The couple says they put on their lights show every year, but this time they wanted to dedicate it to their nephew Noah Chambers.

Andrea says they put the lights up on Sunday.

Holiday lights line the trim of the roof, banister of the stairs, and frames of the windows. The lights flicker on and off to music playing in the background, but Noah's name stays lit the entire time.

"This sure made your Aunt Ann smile. Hope you see this in heaven buddy. We love and miss you so much," said the couple in a Facebook post.

Noah passed away after a driver hit him as he was crossing the street at a trunk or treat event at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge in November.

According to law enforcement, the driver was not impaired and will not face charges.

