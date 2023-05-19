Triad woman convicted in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol files a request for a new trial, lawyer says

HIGH POINT, N.C. — You may remember when a former High Point police officer was convicted on all counts for her role in the January 6th Capitol Riots.
A lawyer for Laura Steele recently filed a request for a new trial.
Steele's lawyer is stating one of the jurors did not follow instructions and in an interview with Politico after the trial, the juror said the defense had the burden of proof to prove innocence.
Steele’s lawyer argues that line of thinking violates Steele’s due process rights.
Laura Steele was tried alongside five other suspects, all members of the oath-keepers group.
Investigators said Steele entered the Capitol on the day of the riots and tried to obstruct congressional proceedings.
Steel was convicted of:
- Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging any Duties
- Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting
- Tampering with documents or Proceedings and Aiding and Abetting
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.