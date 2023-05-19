Triad woman convicted in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol files a request for a new trial, lawyer says

A jury convicted former High Point officer and Oath Keeper Laura Steele for multiple felonies for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — You may remember when a former High Point police officer was convicted on all counts for her role in the January 6th Capitol Riots.

A lawyer for Laura Steele recently filed a request for a new trial.

Steele's lawyer is stating one of the jurors did not follow instructions and in an interview with Politico after the trial, the juror said the defense had the burden of proof to prove innocence.

Steele’s lawyer argues that line of thinking violates Steele’s due process rights.

Laura Steele was tried alongside five other suspects, all members of the oath-keepers group.

Investigators said Steele entered the Capitol on the day of the riots and tried to obstruct congressional proceedings.

Steel was convicted of:

Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging any Duties

Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

Tampering with documents or Proceedings and Aiding and Abetting

