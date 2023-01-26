Exorcisims, restraint and isolation among allegations against parents facing murder charges in death of Mt. Airy four-year-old

Joseph and Jodi Wilson are facing murder charges in the death of the child.

MT AIRY, N.C. — Search warrants reveal disturbing details in the death of a Mt. Airy toddler.

Investigators said the adoptive parents of four-year-old Skyler Wilson are accused of restraining, isolating, and even performing exorcisms on him.

Joseph and Jodi Wilson are facing murder charges in the death of the child. The Surry County Sheriff's Office along with the SBI looked for evidence at the family's home, Joseph Wilson's office, and Department of Social Services records relating to possible reports of abuse.

On January 5, Joseph Wilson called 911 reporting that Skyler was having a seizure. A Surry County detective said a woman could be heard in the background of the call saying, "It's my fault."

EMS said the child wasn't breathing when they arrived and he was taken to the ICU at Brenner's Childrens Hospital. He died on January 9. A doctor told investigators the little boy's brain was injured by a lack of oxygen caused by some type of restriction.

According to search warrants, hours before calling 911, Jodi Wilson texted her husband saying something happened while swaddling Skyler. Joseph Wilson said she sent him a picture of Skyler wrapped in a sheet face down on the floor with duct tape securing the blanket to the floor.

Interviews revealed that a former foster parent filed a report with the County DSS on December 7, 2022, about a month before Skyler's death. The parent said they were concerned for the child and his sibling's wellbeing.

The former foster parent said Jodi Wilson told them about the swaddling, food restriction, and exorcisms of the kids.

Through searches, investigators said they found wrist and ankle restraints and took lots of digital records from computers and phones. Those records included home surveillance videos that show abuse prior to the date of the murder.

The Wilsons are due back in court on March 6. Late Wednesday, WFMY News 2's Grace Holland reached out to NC DHHS to find out why social services had not removed the children from the home. We are still waiting for a response.