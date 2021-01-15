Novant Health to open 6 statewide mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, requesting 95,000 doses a week

Novant Health’s mass distribution plan will accommodate up to 20,000 vaccines a day.

Novant Health will open six mass COVID-19 vaccination distribution sites across the state covering 14 counties.

The health care system is requesting 95,000 doses a week in order to meet high-demand.

“The people of North Carolina deserve a vaccination program that leads the nation in speed, scope and effectiveness of distribution,” said Carl S. Armato, president and chief executive officer of Novant Health. “We appreciate the state’s support and are eager to activate our plan to immediately, and significantly, increase vaccination rates in North Carolina.”

Novant Health’s mass distribution plan will accommodate up to 20,000 vaccines a day. Novant Health said it could administer 1 million doses by April if they receive a weekly allocation of 95,000 doses.