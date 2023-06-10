Frazier Elementary School knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

The Read 2 Succeed crew visited Frazier Elementary School to share the importance of reading.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies.

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Frazier Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all the things books have to offer. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.

Our Read 2 Succeed crew: Amber Lake, Christian Morgan, and Meghann Mollerus

Frazier Elementary School students ready to learn the importance of reading!

Meghann getting to know some students before the event.

Christian introduces theme song to the students.

Students do their own newscast and show off their reading skills.

Students and their favorite teachers singing karaoke!

