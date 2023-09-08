Student steals gun from grandmother and brings it to school, police say

High Point police said a 12-year-old student was charged with a juvenile petition after taking gun to school and showing it to other students.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Phoenix Academy student was charged for taking a gun to school and showing other students, High Point police say.

Officers investigated information that a gun was on the property and were told that a 12-year-old student had it in their bookbag. The student showed the gun to a couple of students by opening their bookbag.

The student ended up taking the gun from their grandmother, who had it properly stored in a locked box but the student knew where the key was. The grandmother reported it stolen in Davidson County, according to police.

Based on the students who reported they were shown the gun and the description of the gun, the student was charged with a juvenile petition.

The gun was found and returned to the student's grandmother.

