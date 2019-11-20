CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are beginning to remove the Pittsboro Confederate monument in Chatham County.

According to WNCN, officials said the statue and pedestal will be taken to a “safe location.”

A release stated, “Crews are working to safely and respectfully dismantle the Confederate monument, which includes the statue and pedestal.”

Officials said the statue and pedestal will be preserved and stored in a location until the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) “finds a more appropriate location to place them.”

Many protests on both sides have occurred at the site of the Confederate monument.

