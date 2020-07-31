Police searching for suspect vehicle used in High Point shooting that left one dead

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for a blue Honda CRV suspect vehicle that is tied to a shooting that left a man dead Friday.
According to the High Point Police Department, officers responded to 1210-B Filbert Place in reference to the shooting.
Once on scene, they found a man lying on the front porch of the duplex. The man died as a result of the shooting, police said.
According to investigators, at least two men fired guns from inside the suspect vehicle toward 1210 Filbert Place.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.