Police searching for suspect vehicle used in High Point shooting that left one dead

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for a blue Honda CRV suspect vehicle that is tied to a shooting that left a man dead Friday.

According to the High Point Police Department, officers responded to 1210-B Filbert Place in reference to the shooting.

Once on scene, they found a man lying on the front porch of the duplex. The man died as a result of the shooting, police said.

According to investigators, at least two men fired guns from inside the suspect vehicle toward 1210 Filbert Place.