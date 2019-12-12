Good news, job-seekers - the Triad's looking to hire!

Companies like The Fresh Market, Centric Brands, and Amada America made recent headlines, expanding operations and adding more jobs in our area.

The jobs are coming - and a new survey shows the trend will likely continue.

An article in Forbes points to a quarterly study compiled by ManpowerGroup, a global staffing firm. The firm put out a nationwide survey measuring employers' intentions on whether they plan to hire or fire employees. Using that data, the group predicts the employment outlook, and in 2020, the outlook for the Triad is positive - meaning - more jobs.

In the study, Greensboro - which includes High Point - ranks 10th for job outlook, tied with cities like Raleigh, Miami, and a couple others.

Winston-Salem ranks even higher on the list at number 6, joining Madison, Pittsburgh, and San Antonio.

Although the Triad shares spots with other cities, business leaders, like Brent Christensen with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce say, this should be encouraging.

"It says that we are up there was a lot of great communities that have a long had really strong job creation," he said, "It says that the job prospects for the year 2020 are bright in our community."

The two cities that top the list for job outlook: Chattanooga and Columbus, Ohio. Greensboro business leaders have visited both cities in the past, to learn more about what's working in each spot.

"There's nothing more disappointing than unrealized potential," Christensen said, "We are realizing it. So it's not disappointing, it's exciting to see us on a list like this."

