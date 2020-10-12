Rockingham County Commissioners elect new chairman, vice-chairman

Meet the two men elected to the new Rockingham County Commissioners chairman and vice-chairman seats.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted for a new chairman and vice-chairman Monday night.

Charlie G. Hall III and Kevin Berger will lead the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, for a one-year term, as chairman and vice-chairman respectively, starting immediately.

"We are very enthusiastic to have our citizens re-establish their faith and direction of those re-elected. We are excited to work with Chairman Hall and Vice-Chairman Berger in these strategic roles because they bring so much to the leadership of Rockingham County," Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler said.

Hall and Berger join A. Reece Pyrtle Jr. of Stoneville, Mark Richardson of Stokesdale, and T. Craig Travis of Reidsville on the board.

Hall has been a general contractor since 1984; and is co-owner and chief financial officer of Cirrus Construction, Inc. He has served two years as a Rockingham County commissioner. Hall served as vice-chairman of the Board of Commissioners since Dec. 2, 2019; then was elected Chairman of the Board on Dec. 7, 2020. He grew up in Rockingham, graduating from Morehead High School. In the past, Hall has worked on or currently is a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, the United Way Advisory Board and the Eden Chamber of Commerce.