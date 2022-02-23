More jobs coming to Greensboro; $70K average pay

A company that deals in wood and furniture-finishing products will invest $25 million in a new Greensboro research facility.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More high-paying jobs are coming to Greensboro.

City leaders announced Wednesday that RPM Wood Finishes Group will invest $25 million in a new Greensboro facility. The new facility will create 53 new jobs that pay an average of $70,000.

The company makes finishing products for things like wooden furniture, wooden floors, fabrics, and more.

RPM's new facility on Thorndike Road will occupy 60,000 square feet of office and lab space. It will be used for product research and development, officials said.

"This multi-million dollar investment confirms Greensboro is attracting top-notch companies," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. "This center of excellence is another major landmark as we continue to expand our research and development footprint."

BREAKING NEWS:@greensborocity & Guilford County have been selected as the new state-of-the-art RPM Wood Finishes Group Research, Development & Innovation Center of Excellence.



It isn't clear when the company will open the Greensboro facility.

RPM's news comes on the heels of several other big companies expanding and/or bringing new jobs to the Greensboro area.

Volvo Group North America announced earlier this week it would bring its headquarters for financial services to Greensboro. Three-hundreds jobs will move here in the process.

Boom Supersonic - a jet-maker- will build its flagship factory on the grounds of PTI Airport. The company will bring 1,700 jobs to the area.