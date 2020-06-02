GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is continuing to track flooding in the Piedmont Triad.
School districts in the area are already announcing delays for Friday, February 7, 2020 due to issues with flooding.
Latest: School Delays, Closings List
The following schools are delayed Friday:
Carroll County Schools – Delayed 2 hours
Danville Public Schools – Delayed 2 hours
Mount Airy City Schools – Delayed 2 hours
The following schools are closed Friday:
Yadkin County Schools
RELATED: Live blog: Storm damage, flooding across the Triad
RELATED: Lexington man killed in I-85 crash after police say he lost control of his car
RELATED: TIMELINE | Tornado threat down, flooding threat remains