GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is continuing to track flooding in the Piedmont Triad.

School districts in the area are already announcing delays for Friday, February 7, 2020 due to issues with flooding.

Latest: School Delays, Closings List

The following schools are delayed Friday:

Carroll County Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Danville Public Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Mount Airy City Schools – Delayed 2 hours

The following schools are closed Friday:

Yadkin County Schools

