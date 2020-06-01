GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad family is mourning the loss of a seven-year-old girl, who died after a weekend car accident on Harlow Drive near Archdale.

Juliana Requejo-Croft sustained life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital Saturday. Her family confirmed Monday that Juliana passed away. They plan to donate her organs. Doctors have told them Juliana's organs will likely save up to eight people.

Troopers say the family was seriously injured in a two-car accident on Harlow Drive on Saturday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Yoslien Estrada Alonso, 34 of Archdale, was driving south in a 2003 Ford pickup, while Shea Marcille Requejo-Croft, 31 of Randleman was driving north in a Toyota passenger car when the two cars crashed.

Highway Patrol said that Alonso traveled off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and lost control of his car.

After losing control, officers said that Alonso’s car then crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway to the left, and collided with Requejo-Croft’s car.

Highway Patrol said Alonso and Requejo-Croft had serious injuries and were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Troopers also confirmed there were three passengers in Requejo-Croft’s car - Luis Requejo, 37, Juliana Requejo-Croft, 7, and Jaquelyn Requejo-Croft, 9. They were all taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Danny Wilson heard the accident from his living room.

"I raised up real quick and looked out the window," he said, "I saw a car and a truck, barely could see them for the smoke. I jumped up and told my wife to call 911, and I took off running hard as I could."

He says when he got to the Toyota, all of the airbags were deployed.

"I got over to the passenger side, got the door open, and cut the airbags where I could see somebody and I seen a little girl laying in there," Wilson said, "We went in there and pulled [Juliana] out, and started CPR on her."

Troopers say she had life-threatening injuries, but her injuries were too severe. A family member told WFMY News 7-year-old Juliana passed away.

They find comfort in knowing her organs will save other lives.

At the request of the family, Wilson and his wife visited the Requejo-Croft family at the hospital, as mother Shea, father Luis, and 9-year-old Jaquelyn continue their recovery.

"What they need right now is everybody to pray for them," Wilson sais, "That's the biggest thing they need right now. Everybody keep them in their prayers."

Troopers say charges are pending in this accident.

