GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — At Northwest Guilford High School, they had to clear the gym during a volleyball match and shelter in place Thursday night, as the storm moved closer.

In the midst of an approaching storm, the focus was set on the match at hand.

"Up to that point, it was really back-and-forth in the first set," said Sarah Barham, "We had finally broken away, it was on setpoint when the lights went off. Everybody got super nervous."

Lights flickered - then went out.

"Then everybody's phone started going off. They sent us out to the hallway," said parent David Berry.

A tornado warning set off numerous phones. Players, students, and parents filed out of the Northwest Guilford gym and headed for shelter in the halls.

"I think we kind of expected it, and with the technology now everybody knew that it was kind of further east of us," Berry said.

Within several minutes, they got an all-clear and they were back in the gym.

In the end, the 30-minute delay in game gave the Vikings time to regroup, ultimately, defeating the Grimsley Whirlies.

