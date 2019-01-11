GREENSBORO, N.C. — One minute she was waiting for trick or treaters at her door, the next, she was trying to figure out how to get out of her home!

A massive tree fell on Becky McCloskey’s home during Thursday’s severe weather.

She says it shook her entire house, damaged the roof, and collapsed the overhang to her patio.

“I opened the door and started to come out and I couldn't get out the door,” said McCloskey.

The tree is taking up her entire yard, which stretched 240 feet back.

“It did tear my swing up down there,” she said, “What a mess.”

The tree is so big, it's hard to tell how much damage it caused outside, but she's grateful it didn't break all the way through.

“Just to have all of this fall and still have the house left. I just think that's amazing.. you know.

After 42 years in the home, McCloskey says this is a first, but she’s grateful it wasn’t worse.

“Oh I'm OK. I said it was a good thing I was at the front door watching for a trick-or-treater. I mean you know, it could’ve been worse and I could’ve been out that door, and it could’ve killed me,” she said.

