Have you seen this missing woman? Silver alert issued for 73-year-old woman

Police said Erica Bridgeman may be driving a light blue 2021 Honda CR-V, with a NC license plate number KBE5146.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman who is believed to be endangered.

A Silver Alert was issued for a Erica Bridgeman who was last seen on Doby Springs Drive in Charlotte. Officers said she is either suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bridgeman was last seen wearing a black toboggan, white sweater, and blue jeans.

She is described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Police said Bridgeman may be driving a light blue 2021 Honda CR-V, with a NC license plate number KBE5146.

If you have any information about Cross’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.