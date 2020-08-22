North Carolina Highway Patrol said Trooper Devin Rich returned to work full duty after sustaining injuries from the crash.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol celebrated the return of one of their troopers Friday after he recovered from a car crash.

Highway Patrol said Trooper Rich was working on a collision on I-40 when his patrol vehicle was hit from behind, causing bad damage to both cars.

Officials said Rich was taken to a nearby hospital.

Highway Patrol said Rich was among five patrol cars hit within a month's time-frame across the state.

"Highway Patrol welcomes Trooper Rich back to full duty and celebrates his speedy recovery," the group wrote on Facebook.

