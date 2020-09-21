Tanger Center for the Performing Arts postpones Wicked due to ongoing pandemic

Wicked was originally scheduled for Nov. 18 through Dec. 6, 2020. New dates have not been announced.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a 2019 related story about the Tanger Center.

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday that WICKED, originally scheduled for Nov. 18 through Dec. 6, is postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tanger Center's Broadway partners, Nederlander, based in New York City's theater district, along with Professional Facitlities Management (PFM), are currently working with representatives from WICKED on rescheduling the show.

"WICKED producers are eager to play the new performing arts center in a market in which they have yet to tour," venue officials said in an emailed release.

Seat holders should hold on to their tickets that will be honored when new WICKED dates are announced.