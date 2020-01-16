GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County Commissioners have approved millions of dollars in incentives for Syngenta.

Greensboro City leaders approved the incentives in an 8-1 vote during a special meeting. It means city leaders will authorize a $1.7 million in incentives for the company. Guilford County Commissioners also approved $1.9 million in incentives for the company in a unanimous vote.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the incentives are “performance-based,” and that keeping 650 jobs means keeping 650 families. Although she doesn’t like them, she says they are often necessary.

RELATED: Syngenta exploring future options for expansion, job retention in Greensboro

The company said it's exploring future options for expansion and new incentives could help.

Syngenta has 650 employees in Greensboro, with an average salary of $107,000. In total, the city and county could offer $3.6 million in incentives.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: Fresh Market Incentives Approved By Greensboro, High Point City Leaders

RELATED: Money Talks: The Push to Keep The Fresh Market Headquarters in Greensboro

RELATED: 500 Microsoft jobs coming to North Carolina

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE