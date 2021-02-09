Tanger Center opens in Greensboro

The performing arts center held its first public event with Rhiannon Giddens on stage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tanger Center has officially opened in downtown Greensboro after years in the making.

The performing arts center held its first public event with Rhiannon Giddens on stage. She’s a Greensboro native and Grammy Award winner. Other upcoming performances include Boyz II Men on Sept. 18, and Patti LaBelle on Sept. 19. Tickets are also on sale for Wicked with shows in October!

Masks are required inside because of the countywide mask mandate due to the pandemic.