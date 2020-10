The westbound lanes of West Gate City Blvd are closed near the Greensboro Coliseum while police investigate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Greensboro Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident happened shortly before 1 a.m.

The westbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard are closed from Coliseum Boulevard to Patterson Court, so police can investigate.

Police haven't said how serious the injuries are or when the road could reopen.

Drivers should use caution in the area.