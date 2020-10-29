Tracking Zeta | Live Radar

Live radar as Zeta tracks towards the Piedmont Triad.

Zeta is expected to bring high wind gusts and rain as it moves towards the Piedmont Triad.

HIGH WIND POTENTIAL:

Our biggest concern with Zeta is high wind potential since it is merging with another area of low pressure and a cold front. It's likely that we'll see gusts over 45-55 mph at times in the midday and afternoon hours Thursday, mainly between 10am and 5pm. Power outages will be likely for some.

RAIN POTENTIAL: