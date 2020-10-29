Tracking Zeta | Live Radar

Zeta is expected to bring high wind gusts and rain as it moves towards the Piedmont Triad.
HIGH WIND POTENTIAL:
Our biggest concern with Zeta is high wind potential since it is merging with another area of low pressure and a cold front. It's likely that we'll see gusts over 45-55 mph at times in the midday and afternoon hours Thursday, mainly between 10am and 5pm. Power outages will be likely for some.
RAIN POTENTIAL:
In addition to wind, it'll also bring us rain and a low-end threat for severe weather. Rain totals will be highest in the Foothills where 2"+ will be possible and lowest east of the Triad where only 1/2" or so is expected.