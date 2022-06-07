Community members said 54-year-old Tracy Brown was kind, always ready to lend a helping hand.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington community is searching for answers after officers found 54-year-old Tracy Brown dead in a front yard on Foster Street.

Police said Brown was shot and died on the scene.

News 2 spoke with neighbors on Foster Street who knew Brown well.

"If you needed the grass cut or you needed something done, if you could find him if he is there at the time he would do it," said David Foster.

Brown was also known to many who lived around the corner, like Jackie Ramseur.

"I have MS and I remember one time I had an episode and I couldn't get up and the rescue squad came and they weren't able to get me up and so my aunt found Tracy up the street because he used to live right up the street. He came in the house to pick me up and I was like 'Tracy I'm not a lightweight' and he said 'trust me Jackie if I can pick up bricks I can pick you up'," Ramseur said.

Other community members said Tracy would always come to Kens Quickie Mart, a convenience store down the road from Foster Street.

"This is where he used to get his work from. People would come and he would do work for everybody. He was a hard-working guy," said Tony Pulliam.

Above all, they hope for justice in Brown's case.

"Whoever did this needs to be found because that's wrong and I mean he is a squared away guy he's like a pillar of the neighborhood and they need to catch whoever did this," Foster said.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips

