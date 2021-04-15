Hundreds of trees cut down by vandals on Greensboro walking trails

Greensboro Parks and Recreation officials have not found the person or people responsible who cut down trees on local trails and want your help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hundreds of trees are cut down along Greensboro's walking trails, and the city's Parks and Recreation Department wants help finding those responsible.

Trees were found earlier in the week on the Nat Green, Owl’s Roost, and Wild Turkey trails, GSO Parks and Recreation Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance said.

“It’s a little bit of an unusual thing that we haven’t seen before," Hance said, "We feel like this is probably just a one-time incident."

The vandals mostly cut down smaller trees, one to four inches in diameter, Hance explained. Clean-up crews are expected to finish removing any hazardous debris from the trails by Friday.