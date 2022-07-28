Triad health officials break down testing and protection for monkeypox

Experts discussed who is eligible for a monkeypox test and who is eligible for a vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some are seeking tests and vaccines from the Monkeypox virus in the Triad.

The WHO declared the virus a global health emergency last week. There have been thousands of cases confirmed in the U.S. No one has died.

Health experts said you should talk to a provider if you think you've been exposed to Monkeypox Testing is only available to people with symptoms, specifically the sores the virus causes.

Guilford and Forsyth County health departments offer those tests as do Cone Health, Novant Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Dr. Cynthia Snider at Cone Health said some patients are concerned they may have had contact with it.

"We have had several people come in to get tested. Right now (testing) also depends on what the clinical presentation looks like and also any kind of risk factors," Snider said.

Health experts said your provider will do a thorough physical exam to determine if testing is needed.

At-home testing isn't available for this virus said NCDHHS Medical Consultant Dr. Victoria Mobley.

"It's easy to do the nasal swab for COVID-19 but with Monkeypox lesions, they are so painful, and to get a good specimen required for a good result, you really have to swab those lesions to where it's uncomfortable and probably wouldn't want to do it on yourself," Mobley said.

The turnaround for the test is about two to four days to get the results back. The state said commercial labs have the capacity to return about 80,000 tests a week.

LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are among those analyzing tests.

It's important to remember that Monkeypox is much less contagious than other viruses and the risks are pretty low for most people. It spreads mainly through direct contact with the Monkeypox rash.