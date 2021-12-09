Unloaded gun, B.B. gun found on two students at Hanes Magnet Middle

Robin Willard the principal at the school said it was reported to administrators that two different students may have a weapon.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School leaders said an unloaded gun and also a B.B. gun was discovered Thursday at Hanes Magnet Middle.

Robin Willard the principal at the school said it was reported to administrators that two different students may have a weapon. Willard said one student was found with a B.B. gun. However, another student was discovered with a real unloaded gun. Willard said the incidents are not related. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office seized the weapon. School leaders also contacted the students’ parents as well. No students or staff were threatened or harmed and there was no altercation, according to Willard.

“We appreciate students making us aware of anything that concerns them, and we always immediately act on any information provided to us. We appreciate our parents continued support in making sure students do not come to school with any item that is or can be perceived as a weapon or do harm to others, “ Willard said in part in a letter sent to parents.

Willard said both students will be disciplined for their actions according to district policy.

In September, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus spoke about the penalties for students found in possession of a weapon. It includes a 365-day suspension for any student who brings a gun on campus. The student will no longer be able to attend their school and will receive education in an alternate setting.

McManus spoke during a news conference to address the weapons being discovered in schools following the deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High. She also spoke about news safety measures and initiatives.