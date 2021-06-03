Arrest warrant out for NC man linked to corpses found in home, Sheriff says

The Caswell County man is listed as the director of a Yanceyville funeral home.

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — The Caswell County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Milton man accused of obtaining property by false pretense.

A wanted person poster issued on June 2 and sent from the Sheriff's Office to WFMY News 2 stated Jeremiah Randall Whitt, 40, would be charged with a felony once he's found.

Whitt is the President and Funeral Director of Harrelson Funeral Services in Yanceyville, according to the business' website. It's not clear whether it's still in business since an automated phone message said the number is no longer in operation.

Just two days prior to the warrant, the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that it had discovered two corpses on residential property in Semora Township. The post said during the early evening hours of Monday, May 31, the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the NC Department of Insurance and the NC Bureau of Investigation responded to the home.

In an email from a Sheriff's Office spokesman, the office confirmed the warrant "does have something to do with Semora" but wouldn't elaborate any further.

Whitt has been the target of state investigators in the recent past. On December 3, 2020, the NC Dept of Insurance issued a news release revealing Whitt was charged with felony insurance fraud.

According to the release, Whitt tried to obtain payment for funeral services by claiming to have witnessed the insurance document signature of a woman who had been dead for nearly a year.

Investigators said the offense occurred on November 18, 2019. Whitt was served with a criminal summons on November 24 in Caswell County.