Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive robbed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning.

Winston-Salem police said it happened at the Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:30 a.m.

A woman walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller through a note.

She took an undisclosed amount of money before running away.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

