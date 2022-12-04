City of Winston-Salem invests $9 million into Bowman Gray Stadium

Winston-Salem improve this historical landmark with 7-figure investment.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After opening in 1937, Bowman Gray Stadium has been a part of some of the most historical sporting events the state has ever seen. Whether it's the first-ever sanctioned NASCAR race in 1949 or Joe Louis’ last boxing exhibition, Bowman Gray has been a part of all types of history.

After nearly a century in operation, the city of Winston-Salem, Winston-Salem State University, and Bowman Gray Racing Management felt now was the perfect time to give this piece of history a facelift.

New seating for fans, upgraded restrooms and concessions, a brand new football field, and a freshly paved race track are just a part of the renovations at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Winston-Salem State University Athletic Director, Etienne Thomas, is excited to see how the Ram Family will enjoy the new look inside Bowman Gray.

"You can see new concession stands, and you [can] see the new ticket booth," Thomas said. "There's a great opportunity for our reserved seats for our donors. Especially to sit in new seats that are breathable and comfortable. That's an amazing opportunity and something we wouldn't be able to do without the city putting the money into Bowman Gray Stadium."