Winston-Salem woman dead after shooting at Microtel Inn

Officers responded to Microtel Inn on Capitol Lodging Ct. before 6:30 a.m. to find a 25-year-old woman unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Credit: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man faces charges after he was accused of shooting and killing a woman.

Rick Monroe Jr., 25, was arrested Sunday.

Officers responded to Microtel Inn on Capitol Lodging Ct. before 6:30 a.m. to find 25-year-old Dasia Gentry unconscious with a gunshot wound. First responders performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive Gentry. She died on scene.

Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate. Monroe was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon, following the investigation.

Investigators said Monroe and Gentry were in a domestic relationship at the time of the incident.

Monroe's bond is set at $1,000,000. He will appear in court Jan. 3.

This is the first homicide of 2023 for Winston-Salem.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

