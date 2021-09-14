Police investigating after man shot, taken to the hospital following Winston-Salem shooting

After arriving, police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police are still working to find a motive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was shot and taken to the hospital Tuesday, according to investigators.

According to Winston-Salem police, the shooting happened on Salem Gardens after 6 p.m.

After arriving, police found Rigney McCarter Williams, 53, suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said Williams was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to detectives, investigation shows a 16-year-old teen is accused of shooting Williams and running away.

Police are still working to find a motive.