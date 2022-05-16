Cheri Beasley could become NC's first Black US senator

Beasley is the presumed Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. Her main opponent, state Senator Jeff Jackson, left the race and gave his support to Beasley in December.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley hopes to fill the open U.S. Senate seat for North Carolina in 2022. Her name is on the ballot for the Democratic primary set for Tuesday, May 17.

Beasley is the presumed Democratic nominee in the U.S. Senate race. Her main opponent, state Senator Jeff Jackson, left the race in December to give his support to Beasley.

If elected in November, Beasley would become North Carolina's first Black U.S. senator.

Political polls show if Beasley were to face Republican candidate Ted Budd in the U.S. Senate race, Budd would be favored by a 5-point spread. However, in another poll between Beasley and Republican candidate Pat McCrory, Beasley was favored to win slightly.

Our crews will be in Raleigh, following Beasley's run in the primary election.

According to her website, Cheri Beasley says she is running for U.S. Senate for "the pursuit of justice and fairness, and a relentless refusal to see it abandoned."