GREENSBORO, N.C. — Primary Election Day is here!

With only a few hours left until the polls close, here are some things you may want to know about the candidates who will run for Mayor if chosen in the primaries.

The two candidates who receive the most votes on the ballot will move on to the general election for the mayor's race on July 26. The general election will happen in many cities and towns across North Carolina. Not every city and town has something on this ballot.

Incumbent, Nancy Vaughan, was elected in 1997 as a council member overseeing District Four. Later, Vaughan was elected again in 2009 as an at-large council member before being elected as the mayor of Greensboro in 2013. The New Jersey native attended Fairfield University and studied political science.

"It’s the times when leadership counts," Vaughan said. "Just in the last three years, I have faced unprecedented challenges – a tornado, urban flooding, a deadly fire, the death of Marcus Smith, civil unrest, police accountability, a pandemic, and recovery."





City councilmember, Justin Outling, has been with the City of Greensboro since June 2015. Before joining the city council, he was a part of the city's Minimum Housing Standards Commission. Now, he's running for mayor.

"I deeply love Greensboro." Outling expressed. "Greensboro is at the core of who I am in every important way. My wife Corey and I met as freshmen 19year olds at UNC Greensboro. Our two children Clark and Clara attend Jones Elementary school in the Warner’s Ville neighborhood. In addition to serving on City Council for the past five or seven years is a partner at the Brooks Pearce law firm taste here Greensboro is one of the top business law firms in North Carolina."

Attorney Mark Cummings a North Carolina native and alumni of James B. Dudley Senior High School. He has a bachelors in Political Science and a Juris Doctorate Degree. He has served in various positions, including Guilford County Public Administrator, the Greensboro Board of Adjustment, the North Carolina Bar Associations Criminal Justice Section Council and the Communications Committee, and the NC Conference of the NAACP.

Eric Robert

Eric Robert is running for election for Mayor of Greensboro in North Carolina. Robert does not have a campaign website listed on the Ballot Pedia website.