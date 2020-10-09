Moved recently and want to vote? Here's what you need to do

You will need to re-register to vote if you move 30 days before Election Day.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — We've created a Voter Access Team at WFMY News 2 to answer your questions related to voting, polling, mail-in ballots, and more.

A viewer reached out with this question.

"What if they have me registered in Randolph County, but I just moved to Guilford County three months ago? What do I need to do?"

According to the State Board of Election's website, if you move or have moved counties before Sunday, October 4, 2020, you must update your registration with your new address.

That means you must re-register to vote before Tuesday, September 29.

You may also update your address using same-day registration during the in-person early voting period.

What if you move after October 4?

Election officials say you must vote at your prior polling place.

If you have moved recently or plan to move counties within the next 24 days, you must re-register to vote.

Don't forget if you just moved to North Carolina or need to register to vote, the last day you can do so is October 9.

