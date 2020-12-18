Former Board of Elections member sues Rockingham County

In a complaint filed in Federal Court, Jenny Simpson claimed the Board's decision to fire her violates the First Amendment and state law.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The drama continues in the Rockingham County Board of Elections. On December 9, former deputy director, Amy Simpson, filed a lawsuit against the Board. She claimed she was wrongfully terminated.

The RCBOE voted to terminate Simpson on September 29. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Simpson claims the decision was based on a members' inquiry into a conversation she had with her doctor.

Simpson claims she asked the doctor, "if a friend could put a sign up outside of his office like you allowed me to do". The doctor said, "yes".

Simpson claims Toni Reece, RCBOE Secretary, and Bonnie Purgason, RCBOE member, asked her about the conversation during an Executive Session in the September 29 meeting.

Simpson claims Reece and Purgason asked her whether she thought the conversation with her doctor violated a North Carolina Board of Elections statute. The rule states Board of Elections members are prohibited from making statements for or against political candidates or referendums intended for public distribution.

The rule goes on to specifically state, "Individual expressions of opinion, support, or opposition not intended for general public distribution shall not be deemed a violation of this Article."

Simpson said she did not believe the conversation violated the statewide rule, but moments later, in the same meeting, the RCBOE voted to fire her.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, Simpson claimed the decision violated her First Amendment rights because the conversation with her doctor was private and not intended for public distribution.

To add insult to injury, Simpson said she was just 10 months away from receiving from being eligible for full County retirement benefits.

In the lawsuit, Simpson asks the Court to declare her firing as a violation of her Constitutional Rights.

She asks to be reinstated as the deputy director of the Rockingham County Board of Elections.

She wants $100,000 in damages, paid jointly and severally, by Reece, Purgason and the RCBOE.

She wants $25,000 in damages from the RCBOE for her service as the interim director of the Board, a service she claims she was never properly compensated for.

Simpsons also requests any additional damages in an amount determined by the jury, plus recovery of all costs of filing the lawsuit and any attorney's fees.