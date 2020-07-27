My 2 Cents: Duke's or Hellmann's?

Eric Chilton gets to the bottom of the decades old Southern debate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are many things in life that are divisive. Politics, Carolina/Duke, eastern North Carolina BBQ versus western, but none more divisive than the condiment quandary, Duke's or Hellmann's?

If you think for a minute that this isn't a "thing" in the South just ask a small group which they prefer and watch the sparks. Members of the mayonnaise militia take this very seriously.

Duke's: tangy and boasts no sugar. Duke's fans swear it is better in chicken salad and pimento cheese.

Hellmann's: Smooth and creamy. Hellmann's fans say it is better in deviled eggs and on burgers.

I asked people on Facebook what they prefer and I've never seen so many "all caps" responses in my life.

I have to admit that I grew up a Hellmann's guy and still buy it today, however, I do appreciate Duke's flavor on certain things. But my heart belongs to Hellmann's.

You decide. And when you do...keep it to yourself because I think we should change the old saying to "3 things you should never talk about at a dinner party. Politics, religion, and mayonnaise preference."