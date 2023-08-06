New Rule 'Mercy Rules' coming to Middle School athletics

The North Carolina State Board of Education says 'Mercy Rules' will "maintain the dignity" of middle school athletes on the losing end of lopsided scores.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There's a change coming to some middle school sports rules, as the North Carolina State Board of Education (NCSBE) recently approved new guidelines for the 2023-2024 school year.

We all know that Middle School sports can be instead hit or miss, usually, the kids have a good time, but there are some instances where one team is significantly more talented than the others and that can lead to some rather lopsided scores.

At that age, sports are more about developing the proper fundamentals and good habits to help athletes set themselves up for success in high school. However, for some, athletics at that age is just about having more time to hang out with friends.

So, in order to prevent kids from becoming discouraged, the NCSBE implemented new 'Mercy Rules' for middle school baseball, basketball, football, soccer, and softball.

Allen Jay Middle School Atletic Director Montrez Shaw tells us, he understands what the state is trying to accomplish.

"I've seen both sides of it, yes life is not fair and there are no mercy rules in life, but when it comes to athletics it's about good sportsmanship... And not breaking the spirit of those athletes, because it only takes one time for a team to get pounded and then the kids give up on athletics as a whole" Shaw said.

According to the state board of education, these mercy rules will only take effect if agreed upon by both coaches before the start of the game, or if the conference that both teams play in, implements them before the season begins.

"I think that athletics are huge for the development of kids in general. I've seen athletics keep kids in seats for school, so I think it's a huge part of academia. I'll always vote for and support athletics, but it has to be done the right way, and this rule will help keep things in line and make sure things are done right" Shaw went on to say.

Mercy rule proposals by sport

Baseball and softball: Games would end if a team is ahead by 15 runs after three innings or 10 runs after five innings.

Basketball: The clock will keep running when a team is up by 28 points in the third quarter or later. The clock will continue to run even if the lead drops under 28 points, only stopping for fouls, timeouts, and injuries.

Football: Similar to basketball, a running clock will be introduced if a team has a 28-point lead at halftime or any time during the second half.