And then there were 2! WFMY News 2 crews covering UNC vs. Kansas in New Orleans

We're bringing you all the hype, the fun, the fans, and the behind-the-scenes from the Big Easy!

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday: Day 4 in New Orleans

Written by: Megan Allman (WFMY Senior Digital Producer)

We spent the afternoon in the French Quarter, doing the "touristy" things. We got beignets from Cafe Du Monde. It's a fancy doughnut and I'm here for it. While waiting in a ridiculously long line, we figured, let's talk to basketball fans!

We talked to a woman who's a Kansas fan, and for her, this Final Four trip is bigger than basketball. She's a colon cancer survivor and her doctor told her she was cancer-free in December. This wasn't just any trip. This was her celebrating the fact she's alive! We were so touched by her story. You can read about it in the post below.

Then I went around talking to Kansas fans because I wanted to know -- what do y'all think about or know about the STATE of North Carolina? I got some interesting answers and some that honestly left me #deceased.

I still can't believe we just witnessed that Duke-UNC game -- the matchup of the century! Amanda Ferguson and I took our fair share of fun photos and videos on the Final Four court when the game was over and all the broadcast crews had left. What a cool moment that was!

Humble brag: I rushed across the court and jumped over seats to get this photo of former UNC head coach Roy Williams. Fist-pumping and everything! I was so excited!

LOOK WHO WE FOUND! Y’all better believe Daggum Roy is pumped and fist-pumping!!! 🐏🐏🐏 #daggumroy #tarheels #unc #finalfour #MFinalFour #MarchMadness Posted by WFMY News 2 on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Before the game, Amanda snapped this photo of UNC head coach Hubert Davis stopping to hug Coach K's wife Mickie before heading to his locker room. It was such a sweet moment that clearly showed the respect between these two coaches and their families. It also seemed to resonate with our followers on social media, with thousands of likes and shares. (Hey, I'm the social media girl, I love when something like that goes viral and gives you the feels!)

BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL | UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis stops to hug Coach K's wife Mickie before walking into his locker... Posted by WFMY News 2 on Saturday, April 2, 2022

View our previous Final Four blog with all the fun behind-the-scenes content here.

Sunday: Day 4 in New Orleans

Written by: Kevin Kennedy (WFMY Reporter)

How 'bout them Tar Heels…?

The game of the century certainly lived up to the hype. It was everything basketball fans in North Carolina and around the country hoped for.

The crowd noise during the introductions of the players and coaches reverberated around the massive 70,000 seat football stadium.

Thousands and thousands of Duke and North Carolina fans screaming, cheering, and clapping for their team.

It was a scene truly fitting of this epic matchup.

The two long-time rivals have played big games before, in front of big crowds before…but this was different.

You could feel the nervous energy and overwhelming excitement in the stadium at the opening tip.

Most of the crowd on their feet…finally after all these years, Duke and North Carolina were playing an NCAA tournament game.

You could actually close your eyes and know what happened simply based on the sounds of the fans.

Made baskets were immediately greeted by deafening roars. While misses or turnovers were met with moans and groans.

It seemed like the moment, if not slightly overwhelming, took some getting used to by the players.

At the end of the first four minutes of play when there was a TV timeout for commercials… you could almost feel the crowd and maybe the players take a collective breath.

The break gave everyone a chance to maybe calm down if just for a bit.

When play resumed, it quickly ramped back up to that frenetic level both on the court and in the stands.

Fans of both teams seemingly living or dying with every made or missed basket.

At times during the game, my mouth would literally get dry…like I forgot to swallow because I was so focused on the game.

Halftime again provided a chance to breathe and process what we had all just witnessed.

This game…while not picture perfect (turnovers, missed shots, bad passes) was becoming a masterpiece.

Duke led by three at halftime.

The second half was a different story.

The Tar Heels going on a run at the beginning of the second half. Their players finding a different gear…their confidence seeming to rise. There was a swag about them they didn’t have in the first half.

Duke would never let UNC get out of reach on the scoreboard…closing the gap and taking the lead with spectacular plays of their own.

At times I just kept thinking to myself…this is FANTASTIC!

This game would go back and forth…Duke taking the lead...then North Carolina...then back to Duke...then back to North Carolina.

I can only imagine what diehard Duke and North Carolina fans were feeling. While exciting, it had to be gut-wrenching for these fan bases.

The crowd going crazy, this game becoming an instant classic.

During the final four minutes, both teams at one point had the lead.

With North Carolina up by one and after a couple of missed free throws by Duke, Caleb Love hit a three-pointer that North Carolina fans will never forget.

The game wasn’t over at that point but with just 28 seconds to go, North Carolina had put themselves in the driver's seat.

Duke would make a layup but some Caleb Love free throws would ice the game.

When the horn sounded, North Carolina players and fans were jumping with excitement.

This was not just a win. It was a win for the ages. North Carolina just knocked off Duke in the NCAA Final Four and in the process sent Coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.

For North Carolina fans, in some ways, this was their national championship. Many might say it can’t get any better than this.

On Monday they’ll have a chance to find out if it does when they play Kansas for the trophy.

I myself am glad we all get a day to rest up because last night felt like the heavyweight fight of the century.